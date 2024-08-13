Search Operation In J&K's Udhampur After Contact With Terrorists Established

Security forces have been monitoring a group of terrorists in the Udhampur (Representational)

The Army launched a search operation on Tuesday night after establishing contact with a group of terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, officials said.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a joint operation involving the Indian Army and police was launched in the Akar forest near Patnitop, they said.

A contact has been established with the terrorists, and the operation is currently underway, the officials said.

Security forces have been monitoring a group of terrorists in the Udhampur district, particularly in the Basantgarh area, for the past week.

On Sunday, two encounters occurred between security forces and terrorists in remote forest areas of Nownatta in Kishtwar and the Basantgarh area of Udhampur district. Following these encounters, the terrorists managed to flee the scene.

