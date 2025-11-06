Scrap Paper Replace Plates For Midday Meals In Madhya Pradesh School

A lapse in the government's mid-day meal scheme has come to light at a middle school in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district. In videos that have surfaced on social media, underprivileged children can be seen eating food served on scrap paper spread on the ground.

In the video, students can be seen sitting on the school compound floor with no overhead shelter, with their meal served on pieces of paper. The school is located in Hullpur village of Vijaypur block in Sheopur district.

After the incident came to light, Sheopur District Collector Arpit Verma ordered an immediate inquiry by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM). The probe confirmed the incident, leading to the termination of the self-help group responsible for serving the meals and a show-cause notice was issued to the school principal.

The incident exposes a gap in the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM Poshan) scheme, which aims to provide nutritious and hygienic meals to children across government and aided schools.

Madhya Pradesh served mid-day meals in 87,567 out of 88,299 schools as of November 6, leaving 732 schools without meals that day, according to government data.

The ruling BJP had promised to enhance the quality of mid-day meals in its 2023 assembly election manifesto. Departments of Panchayat, Women and Child Development, and School Education had discussed a proposal to ensure children receive balanced nutrition and proposed tetra-packed milk along with nutritious food.