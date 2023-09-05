'Nafrat Ka Saman': J Scindia's Attack On Congress' 'Mohabbat ki Dukan'

Hitting out at former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath over his ‘Jan Mafi Yatra' remark against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said that Congress' 'Mohabbat ki Dukan' only has 'hate stuff' in it.

"No matter how many guarantees or 'Yatras' Congress or Kamal Nath ji may take out, their 'Mohabbat Ki Dukan' only has 'Nafrat Ka Saman'," Mr Scindia told reporters on Tuesday.

He further said, “It will end before it begins, whatever guarantees or ‘Yatras'.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a swipe at the previous Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, accusing it of doing ‘corruption' during its tenure under former chief minister Kamal Nath.

"More than 51 poor welfare schemes were closed by this Corruption Nath...CMO became the money collection office. Congress Working Committee became a 'Corruption Working Committee'..." Mr Shah said while addressing a public rally in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla.

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and state Congress chief Kamal Nath on Saturday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over taking out ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra' in the state and said that they (BJP) should take out ‘Jan Mafi Yatra'.

“They (BJP) should take out a Jan Mafi Yatra. The public is making fun of them (BJP) because of these yatras (Jan Ashirwad Yatra). Those who should be apologising are seeking blessings today. His (CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan) announcement machine is running at double speed these days because elections are near and now everyone knows about his announcements very well,” Mr Nath said.

Amit Shah on Tuesday flagged off the BJP's ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra'.

The BJP is taking out the yatras, a mass-contact programme, from five different places in Madhya Pradesh, where the assembly polls are due this year-end.

These yatras will culminate on September 25 in the state capital Bhopal with a ‘Karyakarta Mahakumbh'.

