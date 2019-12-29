Schools In Agra, Lucknow Till Class 8 To Remain Closed Till December 31

District Magistrate Lucknow, Abhishek Prakash issued orders for timings for classes 9 to 12. (File)

All schools in Agra will remain closed on December 30 and 31 due to cold wave conditions.

Prabhakant Awasthi, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Agra City, issued the order for closure of schools in Agra.

In Lucknow, all schools from pre-primary to Class 8 will be closed till December 31 while school timings for Classes 9 to 12 will be from 10 am to 3 pm.

District Magistrate Lucknow, Abhishek Prakash issued the orders regarding the closure of schools and timings for Classes 9 to 12.