"Saw Her In Dream": Maharashtra Teen, Upset Over Mother's Death, Kills Self

A 16-year-old boy, who was upset over his mother's recent death, died by suicide in Maharashtra's Solapur on Friday. The boy, Shivsharan Bhutali Talkoti, was found hanging at his maternal uncle's home, officials said.

The boy's mother died three months ago due to jaundice.

Officials found a suicide note in which the boy mentioned that he had dreamt of his mother - who "asked" him to "come to her".

'I am Shivsharan. I am dying because I don't want to live. I should have left when my mother left, but I was alive seeing the faces of my uncle and grandmother. The reason for my death is that my mother came in my dream yesterday. She asked me why I was so upset and told me to come to her. So I thought of dying. I am very grateful to my uncle and grandmother, because they supported me a lot. They pampered me a lot," the note read.

The teen also requested his uncle not to let his grandmother live with his father in the note.

"Uncle, I am dying. After I leave, keep my sister happy. Uncle, I want to tell you something. Don't send grandmother to papa. Everyone, take care of yourself. You have done more for me than my parents," he said, adding that only he is responsible for his death.

He signed off the note with 'Yours, Pintya' - a name supposedly given to him by his family members.

Shivsharan was preparing for his NEET examination, officials said. He had scored 92 per cent in Class 10 and wanted to become a doctor.

A case has been filed at the Solapur city police station.