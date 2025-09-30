'Saven Harendra': Himachal School Principal's Wrongly-Spelt Cheque Goes Viral

A cheque signed by a government school principal in Himachal Pradesh has gone viral for its glaring spelling errors, with people on social media turning it into a laughing stock. The cheque, dated September 25, was reportedly issued to a mid-day worker but was rejected by the bank due to the multiple mistakes.

The cheque was signed for Rs 7,616 in the name of Atter Singh. The person who wrote the cheque failed to write the number in words and spelled 'seven' as 'saven'. Then, instead of 'thousand', he wrote 'Thursday'. While he spelled 'six' correctly, he wrote 'hundred' as 'harendra'.

At the end, instead of writing 'sixteen', he wrote 'sixty'.

While it is not clear whether the senior secondary school principal wrote the cheque, people have raised questions over his failure to check the spellings before signing it.

"This is the condition of teachers, which is why no one wants to send their children to government schools. People like us, who have studied in government schools, feel very sad. Well, systems are changing everywhere, so why should schools be left out?" one user wrote on X.

Another said, "Fault in autocorrect system of pen!"

Some people on social media also blamed the reservation system, urging merit-based systems for top positions.