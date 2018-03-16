"Save The Country From Disaster": Mamata Banerjee Welcomes TDP's NDA Exit Mamata Banerjee has said in a tweet that she welcomes the Telugu Desam Party's decision to quit the Narendra Modi government.

Share EMAIL PRINT Mamata Banerjee has welcomed the decision by the Telugu Desam Party to quit the NDA (File) Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today welcomed the Telugu Desam Party's decision to quit the NDA and urged all opposition parties to work closely together against "atrocities, economic calamities and political instability".



Ms Banerjee's remark came after the Telugu Desam Party or TDP this morning formally decided to exit the Narendra Modi government over the Centre's refusal to grant Andhra Pradesh Special Category Status (SCS).



"I welcome the TDP's decision to leave the NDA. The current situation warrants such action to save the country from disaster," the Trinamool Congress chief said in a tweet.



"I appeal to all political parties in the Opposition to work closely together against atrocities, economic calamity and political instability," Ms Banerjee said.



The TDP is also likely to move a no-trust vote against the Modi government over the injustice meted out to the state.



The party's politburo unanimously took the decision during a tele-conference with party chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.



