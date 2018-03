LIVE: Chandrababu Naidu's TDP Quits NDA Coalition

Chandrababu Naidu is upset with the centre for not granting special category status to Andhra Pradesh

N Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party, whose relationship status with the BJP has been complicated for weeks, has quit from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the centre. Last week the TDP pulled its two ministers out of the central government but had stopped short of walking out of the alliance. Chandrababu Naidu has been upset with the centre for not granting special category status to Andhra Pradesh as promised after Telangana was carved out of it in 2014. Special status will mean a large infusion of central funds to help with the state government's plans to develop its new capital Amaravati.