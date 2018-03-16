LIVE: Chandrababu Naidu's TDP Quits NDA Coalition

Hyderabad/New Delhi: N Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party, whose relationship status with the BJP has been complicated for weeks, has quit from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the centre. Last week the TDP pulled its two ministers out of the central government but had stopped short of walking out of the alliance. Chandrababu Naidu has been upset with the centre for not granting special category status to Andhra Pradesh as promised after Telangana was carved out of it in 2014. Special status will mean a large infusion of central funds to help with the state government's plans to develop its new capital Amaravati.
Here are the LIVE updates and reactions after TDP exited NDA:
BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao tweets: TDP's decision to quit was inevitable after its mischievous propaganda against Centre. People of AP have now realised that the TDP is resorting to lies to cover up its inept & inert governance.Far from being a threat, TDP's exit is a timely opportunity for the BJP to grow in AP.
Our party will be moving no-confidence motion today (in Parliament). We have decided. We are out of the NDA: Thota Narsimhan, TDP lawmaker
Letter of YSR Congress Party MP YV Subba Reddy to Lok Sabha Secretary-General for moving motion on 'No-Confidence in the Council of Ministers' in the house.
TDP MP YS Chowdary to NDTV: We have decided to move out of NDA. We will now bring our own No-Confidence Motion which will be better and more prefect than that of YSR Congress.
KS Jawahar, Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister:
- Taking a radical step today.
- YSR Cong is bargaining with NDA on Jagan Reddy's cases.
- Going to put our own Motion, have experience in centre-level politics.
- Piyush Goyal is lying.
The BJP had been expecting the announcement, amid bitter sparring for days with its largest ally in the south, but on the back of its setback in bypolls in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, it delivers a huge psychological blow.
Chandrababu Naidu addressed his party parliamentarians in Delhi through teleconference and reportedly said Wednesday's bypoll results in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar reflected an anti-Modi and anti-BJP wave.
So it's happened #TDP to exit #NDA and present independent #no-trust motion in #Parliament after teleconference just now- Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) March 16, 2018
