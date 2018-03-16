LIVE: Chandrababu Naidu's TDP Quits NDA Coalition

Chandrababu Naidu's TDP exited the NDA over hte party's demand for a special category status for Andhra Pradesh.

All India | Edited by | Updated: March 16, 2018 09:53 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
LIVE: Chandrababu Naidu's TDP Quits NDA Coalition

Chandrababu Naidu is upset with the centre for not granting special category status to Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad/New Delhi:  N Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party, whose relationship status with the BJP has been complicated for weeks, has quit from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the centre. Last week the TDP pulled its two ministers out of the central government but had stopped short of walking out of the alliance. Chandrababu Naidu has been upset with the centre for not granting special category status to Andhra Pradesh as promised after Telangana was carved out of it in 2014. Special status will mean a large infusion of central funds to help with the state government's plans to develop its new capital Amaravati.

Here are the LIVE updates and reactions after TDP exited NDA:




Mar 16, 2018
09:52 (IST)
BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao tweets‏: TDP's decision to quit was inevitable after its mischievous propaganda against Centre. People of AP have now realised that the TDP is resorting to lies to cover up its inept & inert governance.Far from being a threat, TDP's exit is a timely opportunity for the BJP to grow in AP.

Mar 16, 2018
09:48 (IST)
Our party will be moving no-confidence motion today (in Parliament). We have decided. We are out of the NDA: Thota Narsimhan, TDP lawmaker

Mar 16, 2018
09:35 (IST)
Mar 16, 2018
09:29 (IST)
TDP MP YS Chowdary to NDTV: We have decided to move out of NDA. We will now bring our own No-Confidence Motion which will be better and more prefect than that of YSR Congress.
Mar 16, 2018
09:29 (IST)
Mar 16, 2018
09:25 (IST)
KS Jawahar, Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister:
  • Taking a radical step today.
  • YSR Cong is bargaining with NDA on Jagan Reddy's cases. 
  • Going to put our own Motion, have experience in centre-level politics. 
  • Piyush Goyal is lying.

Mar 16, 2018
09:19 (IST)
Chandrababu Naidu's TDP Quits PM Modi's NDA Coalition Days After 'Insult'
The BJP had been expecting the announcement, amid bitter sparring for days with its largest ally in the south, but on the back of its setback in bypolls in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, it delivers a huge psychological blow.
Mar 16, 2018
09:18 (IST)
Chandrababu Naidu addressed his party parliamentarians in Delhi through teleconference and reportedly said Wednesday's bypoll results in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar reflected an anti-Modi and anti-BJP wave.
Mar 16, 2018
09:17 (IST)
The TDP is likely to move no-confidence motion against the centre today.

Mar 16, 2018
09:10 (IST)
No more content
Comments

Trending

TDP BJP allianceTDP ExitsChandrababu Naidu

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
DiabetesHIV & AIDSCancer

................................ Advertisement ................................