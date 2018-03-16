Chandrababu Naidu Quits PM Modi's Coalition Days After 'Insult' Chandrababu Naidu's TDP exits NDA: The TDP pulled its two ministers out of PM Modi's government last week over Andhra special category status.

N Chandrababu Naidu has exited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's coalition over the government's refusal to grant special status to his state Andhra Pradesh.The Andhra Chief Minister's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will also move a no-confidence motion against the government in parliament, deciding against playing second fiddle to rival Jaganmohan Reddy's YSR Congress, which submitted notice for such a motion on Thursday. "Our party will be moving no-confidence motion today (in Parliament). We have decided... we are out of the NDA," said TDP lawmaker Thota Narsimhan.The TDP has 16 members in the Lok Sabha.BJP spokesperson GVL Narsimha Rao said the TDP's decision to quit was inevitable after its "mischievous propaganda" against the centre."People of AP have now realised that the TDP is resorting to lies to cover up its inept & inert governance. Far from being a threat, TDP's exit is a timely opportunity for the BJP to grow in AP," he tweeted.Last week the TDP pulled its two ministers out of the central government but had stopped short of walking out of the alliance.Mr Naidu had said then that he tried to reach out to PM Modi but he "did not come on the line". He also complained that he had visited Delhi 29 times to press for special status, but without luck. "I went to Delhi 29 times, met Prime Minister and Central Ministers and requested them to fulfil our demands," said the Chief Minister.While the BJP had been expecting the announcement while keeping up efforts to placate its largest ally in the south, the announcement delivers a huge psychological blow at a time other partners like Shiv Sena have given it a tough time.The Sena, which has attacked the BJP unsparingly for some time now, recently declared that "the Modi wave is over".More allies have grown restive after the BJP's setback in bypolls in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar; the party was stunned as it lost two strongholds in UP.Yesterday, Mr Naidu addressed his party parliamentarians in Delhi through teleconference and reportedly said Wednesday's bypoll results in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar reflected an anti-Modi and anti-BJP wave.The Chief Minister had told his lawmakers that the BJP was trying to do a Tamil Nadu in Andhra Pradesh, using both Jagan Reddy and Jana Sena boss Pawan Kalyan against the TDP.Later in parliament TDP lawmakers raised loud protests, forcing the Rajya Sabha to adjourn twice.Mr Naidu has been furious with the centre for not granting special category status to Andhra Pradesh as promised after Telangana was carved out of it in 2014. Special status would mean a large infusion of central funds to help with the state government's plans to develop its new capital Amravati. Mr Naidu was more upset after Pawan Kalyan , at a public meeting in Mangalgiri on Wednesday, focused all his criticism on the TDP and the chief minister. Mr Kalyan directly accused Mr Naidu's son Nara Lokesh, who is a minister in Andhra Pradesh, of corruption. Mr Kalyan also accused the chief minister of having struck a deal with the BJP, agreeing to a special financial package instead of insisting on special category status to Andhra Pradesh.The centre had turned down Mr Naidu's demand for special category status to Andhra Pradesh saying the nomenclature had been done away with, except for hill states and states in the Northeast. But Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had promised the state funds equivalent to what a special category state gets.