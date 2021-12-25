'Savarkar Had No Problem With Beef Consumption': Congress' Digvijay Singh

Digvijay Singh reiterated that Hindutva had nothing to do with Hinduism (File)

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh today claimed that the BJP will change the Constitution and end the reservation system if it is voted to power again in 2024.

Speaking during the Jan Jagran Abhiyan in Bhopal, Digvijay Singh stated that Congress has a fight with the ideology of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

He reiterated that Hindutva had nothing to do with Hinduism.

"Veer Savarkar, in his book, had said that Hinduism has nothing to do with Hindutva. He never considered cow as 'mata' (mother) and had no problem in consuming beef," the Congress leader said.

"Our fight is with the ideology of RSS. If BJP is voted back to power in 2024, they will first change the Constitution and then end reservation," he added.

The Congress party had launched a countrywide agitation programme 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan' on November 14 to expose the mismanagement of the economy by the Centre.