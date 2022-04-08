"PM Supported Me": Former J&K Governor On His Rs 300 Crore Bribe Charge

Mr Malik said that he wasn't directly offered the bribes but has knowledge of all those involved.

Welcoming a central agency probe into allegations of corruption in Jammu and Kashmir, Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik today said that he had informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about a Rs 300 crore bribe offered to him to clear two files while he was the Governor of the erstwhile state. "The PM supported me saying there should be no compromise on corruption," he said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had late last month initiated a probe into the allegations made by Satya Pal Malik after the Jammu and Kashmir administration approached the central probe agency.

"Two files had come for my consideration. One of the secretaries told me that if I approve these, I can get Rs 150 crore for each. I turned down the offer saying that I had brought five kurta pyjamas to Kashmir and will just go back with them," Mr Malik had said on October 17 last year at a function in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu.

The bribes were offered by people close to PM Modi, he had claimed, adding that one was linked to the BJP's ideological parent RSS and the other to one of India's top industrialists.

Today, Mr Malik said that he wasn't directly offered the bribes but has knowledge of all those who were involved. He added that he is aware of more people who were involved and he will reveal their names during the investigation.

"I had cancelled both the deals. There is no investigation against me," he said, asserting that there have been false rumours that his involvement will also be investigated.

On speculation that he is also being targeted as he publicly supported the farmers' protests against the government, he said that he is ready to be investigated by the CBI and would in fact give additional information to help the investigation.

"I am not afraid and will keep raising my voice for farmers. I will not be intimidated and will fight," Mr Malik said, adding that he will keep working on farmers' issues after his retirement.