Rahul Gandhi Meets Ailing Ex J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik At Delhi Hospital

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Rahul Gandhi Meets Ailing Ex J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik At Delhi Hospital
Rahul Gandhi on Friday visited RML hospital and met Satya Pal Malik.
New Delhi:

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday evening visited ailing former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik at RML Hospital.

During his visit at 5:30 pm, Mr Gandhi enquired about his health condition and discussed it with the doctors attending him.

Mr Malik was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia on May 11 and is currently on dialysis.

"Today I met former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satyapal Malik ji at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and enquired about his health.

"I hope he gets well soon. I stand with him in this fight for truth," Mr Gandhi posted on X.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Satya Pal Malik, Rahul Gandhi
NDTV News
