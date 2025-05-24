Rahul Gandhi Meets Ailing Ex J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik At Delhi Hospital

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday evening visited ailing former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik at RML Hospital.

During his visit at 5:30 pm, Mr Gandhi enquired about his health condition and discussed it with the doctors attending him.

Mr Malik was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia on May 11 and is currently on dialysis.

"Today I met former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satyapal Malik ji at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and enquired about his health.

"I hope he gets well soon. I stand with him in this fight for truth," Mr Gandhi posted on X.

आज राम मनोहर लोहिया अस्पताल में जम्मू-कश्मीर के पूर्व राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक जी से मिलकर उनका हालचाल जाना।



मैं उनके जल्द स्वस्थ होने की आशा करता हूं। सत्य की इस लड़ाई में मैं उनके साथ खड़ा हूं। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 23, 2025

