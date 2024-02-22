Probe Agency Searches 30 Premises Of Ex J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik In Corruption Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting searches at 30 locations linked to former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik in connection with alleged corruption in the Kiru Hydropower project.

The agency started its operation in the morning with around 100 officers mobilised to swoop down at 30 locations in multiple cities, officials said.

The case relates to alleged corruption in awarding civil works of the Kiru Hydro Electric Power Project (HEP) worth Rs 2,200 crore, they said.

CBI had registered a case in April 2022 against five individuals, including Mr Malik, in connection with alleged irregularities in awarding contracts worth for the projects.

Mr Malik, who was the governor of Jammu and Kashmir between August 23, 2018 and October 30, 2019 had claimed he was offered a Rs 300-crore bribe for clearing two files, including the one pertaining to the project.

Responding to the allegations, Satya Pal Malik, who has been admitted to the hospital for the past few days, stated, "Despite my illness, my residence is being raided by authoritarian forces. My driver and assistant are being needlessly harassed through these searches."

पिछले 3-4 दिनों से मैं बिमार हूं ओर हस्पताल में भर्ती हूं। जिसके वावजूद मेरे मकान में तानाशाह द्वारा सरकारी एजेंसियों से छापे डलवाएं जा रहें हैं। मेरे ड्राईवर, मेरे साहयक के ऊपर भी छापे मारकर उनको बेवजह परेशान किया जा रहा है।

में किसान का बेटा हूं, इन छापों से घबराऊंगा नहीं। में… — Satyapal Malik 🇮🇳 (@SatyapalmalikG) February 22, 2024

"I am not afraid of these raids; I stand with the farmers. These actions won't deter me," he added.

CBI has booked former chairman of the Chenab Valley Power Projects (P) Ltd Navin Kumar Chaudhary and other former officials M S Babu, M K Mittal and Arun Kumar Mishra and Patel Engineering Ltd.

"Though a decision was taken in 47th Board meeting of CVPPPL (Chenab Valley Power Projects (P) Ltd) for re-tender through e-tendering with reverse auction after cancellation of ongoing tendering process, same was not implemented (as per decision taken in 48th board meeting) and tender was finally awarded to Patel Engineering Ltd," the FIR has alleged.

The agency had conducted searches at the premises of five people in January in connection with the case.