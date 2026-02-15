Ukraine Ex-Minister Arrested While Fleeing Country Amid Corruption Scandal

Ukraine's NABU anti-corruption force said Sunday it arrested the country's former energy minister, German Galushchenko -- who resigned last year during a massive corruption scandal -- as he tried to cross Ukraine's border.

"Today, while crossing the state border, NABU detectives have detained the former Minister of Energy as part of the 'Midas' case," the NABU said in a statement, referring to a giant corruption scandal in the country's energy sector that rocked Ukraine last year.

It did not name Galushchenko in its statement, but he served as the country's energy minister last year and resigned in November.

"Initial investigative proceedings are ongoing, carried out in accordance with the requirements of the law and court sanctions. Details to follow," the NABU added.

Galushchenko was one of several ministers who resigned in 2025 as the NABU unveiled a massive money-laundering conspiracy in the country's energy sector that investigators believe was orchestrated by an ally of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The NABU said plotters orchestrated a $100-million kickback scheme to syphon off funds, triggering public anger at a time of widespread power outages caused by Russian attacks.

Investigators said Galushchenko received "personal benefits" as a result.

Ukraine has long been plagued by corruption and cracking down on graft is seen as a key requirement of its bid to join the European Union.

