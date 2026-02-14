'Only Growing His Belly, Not Army': Zelensky's Swipe At Hungarian PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky poked fun at Hungarian leader Victor Orban's "belly" in his address to the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, saying Ukraine's fight against Russia allowed Europe to live freely.

Zelensky, a 48-year-old former comedian, was describing how Europe gains from having Ukrainian forces battling Russian troops in Ukraine.

Ukraine's relations with neighbouring Hungary have been strained by Orban's support for Russia and have deteriorated further in recent weeks as the veteran leader has ramped up attacks on Ukraine ahead of a closely fought parliamentary election in April.

"There can be a sovereign Moldova and a Romania without dictatorship and even one Victor can think about how to grow his belly, not how to grow his army to stop Russian tanks from returning to the streets of Budapest," Zelensky said.

"But look at the price. Look at the price, look at the pain Ukraine has gone through, look at the suffering Ukraine has faced. It's Ukrainians who are holding the European front," he said.

Although Ukraine applied to join the European Union days after Russia invaded, it has been unable to advance accession talks because of Orban's vetoes.

Unlike other European countries, Hungary has not diversified its imports from Russia since Moscow's assault on Ukraine.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)