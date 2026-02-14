US Too Often Asks Ukraine, Not Russia, For Concessions: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed hope on Saturday that US-brokered peace talks next week in Geneva will be serious and substantive, but he voiced concern that Ukraine was being asked "too often" to make concessions.

"We truly hope that the trilateral meetings next week will be serious, substantive, helpful for all us but honestly sometimes it feels like the sides are talking about completely different things," Zelensky said in a speech at the Munich Security Conference.

"The Americans often return to the topic of concessions and too often those concessions are discussed only in the context of Ukraine, not Russia."

