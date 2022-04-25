Owner Was Warned Against Repairs: Delhi Civic Body On House Collapse

SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan said that it was an old building and was unfit to carry out renovation work.

The owner of the three-storey house, which collapsed on Monday killing two persons in South Delhi's Satya Niketan area, was served a notice last month against carrying out renovation work in the 25-year-old building, SDMC officials said.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) will launch a probe into the building collapse, the officials said, adding that they had also requested the Delhi Police on April 11 to stop the renovation work.

SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan said that it was an old building and was unfit to carry out renovation work.

"It was a tragic incident. We will launch a probe into the incident. We had on March 31 this year issued a notice to the property owner against carrying out renovation works in the building. We had also informed the police about the same and had requested them to stop the construction work but to no avail," Suryan told PTI.

He said that the probe will be conducted by the building department of the civic body.

According to fire officials, the three-storey building that was undergoing renovation collapsed in Satya Niketan area, trapping five labourers under the rubble. All the victims were taken out after an over three-hour-long operation and rushed to a hospital where two of them succumbed to injuries, fire officials said.

The SDMC also issued a statement saying that a telephonic message was received on Monday in the afternoon from the zonal control room regarding collapse of a building situated in Satya Niketan.

Accordingly, field staff of the building department rushed to the site and it was found that this was an old building having an area of around 90 square yards, the civic body said.

"The (property) owner was carrying out some additions/alteration works, and all of a sudden, the property collapsed. Initial inquiry revealed that this building was constructed about 25 years ago. The notice to the owner under the DMC Act, 1957, for carrying out such alterations had already been issued by the department on March 31, 2022. The police authorities were requested on April 11 to stop the work," the SDMC statement said.

It said that the rescue operation was immediately commenced by the SDMC with the officials of Delhi Fire Service and NDRF.

