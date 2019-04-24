'Will Cut Arms': Himachal BJP Chief Warns Those Who 'Point Fingers' At PM

Satpal Satti, Himachal Pradesh BJP chief, was speaking at a rally in Mandi. (File)

Satpal Singh Satti, the Himachal Pradesh BJP chief censured for an obscene remark against Congress president Rahul Gandhi, has done it again. This time, he threatened to "chop off arms" of any one who opposes Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"If any one raises a finger at PM Modi, we will cut off their arm and put it in their arm," he said today at a rally in Mandi.

On Friday, the Election Commission had banned Mr Satti from holding public rallies for 48 hours for his offensive comment against Mr Gandhi, saying that the remark was indecent, derogatory and totally uncalled for.

The ban bared Mr Satti from holding public meetings, public processions, public rallies, road shows and interviews, public utterances in (electronic, print, social) media in connection with the Lok Sabha election under way, EC Secretary Rahul Sharma said in the order.

At a public event in Baddi town of the Shimla Lok Sabha constituency last week, Mr Satti had said that if Mr Gandhi can call Prime Minister Narendra Modi - who refers to himself as India's chowkidar (watchman) - a thief, he is also free to abuse him.

"Rahul Gandhi is out on bail, his mother is out on bail, his brother-in-law is out on bail, and yet he calls the Prime Minister a thief. A Punjabi man asked me to convey this to you with a heavy heart, and that inspires me to tell you this. If PM Modi is a thief, then you are a m********," he was heard saying in a video widely circulated on social media.

