India's Sargam Koushal Is Mrs World 2022, Brings Crown Back After 21 Years

Sargam Koushal hails from Jammu and Kashmir.

Sargam Koushal, representing India, was today crowned the Mrs World at a gala event in Las Vegas. Mrs Koushal trumped contestants from 63 countries to bring the title back to India after 21 years.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the managing organisation of the Mrs India pageant said, "The long wait is over, it's after 21 years we have the CROWN back!"

Sargam Koushal, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir also shared a video describing how elated she was to win the title.

“We've got the crown back after 21-22 years. I'm so excited. Love you India, love you world,” the newly-crowned Mrs World said.

According to Mrs Koushal's Instagram posts, she holds a postgraduate degree in English Literature. She has previously worked as a teacher in Vizhag and has also shared that her husband works for the Indian Navy.

Mrs World is the first beauty pageant for married women. The pageant was conceived in 1984 and traces its roots to the Mrs America pageant. Initially, the pageant was named Mrs Woman of the World. It came to be known as Mrs World only in 1988. Over the years, Mrs World has seen entrants from over 80 countries with America having the most number of winners.

India has only won the Mrs World title once, in 2001 with Dr Aditi Govitrikar bagging the coveted crown. Dr Govitrikar has now served as a judge for Mrs India Inc 2022-23.

Aditi Govitrikar also congratulated Mrs Koushal on the feat. Mrs Govitrikar wrote: “Heartiest congratulations @sargam3 @mrsindiainc so happy to have been part of the journey.. it was time the crown came back after 21 years.” For the final round, Koushal wore a pink centre slit glittery gown designed by Bhawna Rao and was mentored for the runway by pageant expert and model Alesia Raut.