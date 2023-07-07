First User To Reach A Million Followers On Meta's Threads Is...

MrBeast's bio on Threads reads, "Future Threads CEO".

American YouTuber "MrBeast" has broken the Guinness World Record by becoming the first person to cross over a million followers on Meta's new platform Threads, which was launched on Thursday. At the time of filing this report, the YouTuber, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, has three million followers, and the number is growing.

"I feel like I'm cheating on Twitter by using this app," the YouTuber jokingly said on Threads after he learnt of his record-breaking achievement. He later tweeted to GWR and said, "Shhhhh, don't let the twitter police know I'm cheating on them".

As per Guinness World Record, he earned a million followers after posting just three times. In a post, he also asked his followers if they thought Meta's chief Mark Zuckerberg should make him the CEO of Threads. Interestingly his bio on the platform also reads, "Future Threads CEO".

The moment @mrbeast reached one million followers on Threads...



(yes, this is how we monitored the record)



(and yes, it drained the battery from our phone a lot) pic.twitter.com/PwzrUNPa2t — Guinness World Records (@GWR) July 6, 2023

Although, the YouTuber's account was not the first account to reach the number, the other account's belonged to organisations like Instagram and National Geographic.

Threads, Meta's rival to Twitter, was launched yesterday and within the first few hours of its launch, Mr Zuckerberg stated that more than 10 million people had signed up to the platform. "10 million sign ups in seven hours," he wrote on his official Threads account on Thursday.

On the app, people can post text and links and reply to or repost messages from others. It will also let users port over their existing follower lists and account names from Instagram. The application's description reads, "Threads is where communities come together to discuss everything from the topics you care about today to what'll be trending tomorrow. Whatever it is you're interested in, you can follow and connect directly with your favourite creators and others who love the same things - or build a loyal following to share your ideas, opinions and creativity with the world."

While the app has already gained over 30 million users, Elon Musk-led Twitter has threatened a lawsuit, claiming that Threads violates its "intellectual property rights". Mr Musk's lawyer Alex Spiro has written to Meta's CEO, accusing him of "unlawful misappropriation of Twitter's trade secrets and other intellectual property".