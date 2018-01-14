Gujarat Bans "Padmaavat", Says 'Necessary For Law And Order' Before the Assembly polls in Gujarat in November last year, the state government had banned the film, which was earlier titled as "Padmavati".

255 Shares EMAIL PRINT A notification was issued today banning "Padmaavat" in the state Ahmedabad: Gujarat government today issued a notification banning the screening of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming period drama "Padmaavat" across the state, saying the step was necessary to maintain law and order.



Before the Assembly polls in Gujarat in November last year, the state government had banned the film, which was earlier titled as "Padmavati".



While issuing the notification today, Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja said the ban on the movie was necessary to maintain law and order.



As per the notification, the ban was imposed as per the provisions of the Gujarat Cinemas (Regulation) Act of 2004.



"In exercise conferred by sub-section 1 of section 6 of the Act, Government of Gujarat hereby imposes the ban on Hindi feature film 'Padmaavat'...No cinema owners or distributors shall exhibit the said movie in any cinema/multiplex/ video cinema/touring cinema within the jurisdiction of Gujarat," the notification said.



It added that the ban was imposed "in public interest and to maintain law and order situation in the state".



While talking to reporters here,Mr Jadeja said the act had a provision wherein the state can ban a movie if it has the potential to dilute the law and order situation and public order.



"We have learnt that the movie, originally named as 'Padmavati' will be released with a new name 'Padmaavat'.



However, people across the country are against the movie, as they feel that history has been distorted. With this notification, the movie will be considered as a non-certified one and will not be screened in the state," said Mr Jadeja.



The notification was issued days after the Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced that the ban on the movie will continue despite the change of name.



Gujarat government today issued a notification banning the screening of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming period drama "Padmaavat" across the state, saying the step was necessary to maintain law and order.Before the Assembly polls in Gujarat in November last year, the state government had banned the film, which was earlier titled as "Padmavati".While issuing the notification today, Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja said the ban on the movie was necessary to maintain law and order.As per the notification, the ban was imposed as per the provisions of the Gujarat Cinemas (Regulation) Act of 2004."In exercise conferred by sub-section 1 of section 6 of the Act, Government of Gujarat hereby imposes the ban on Hindi feature film 'Padmaavat'...No cinema owners or distributors shall exhibit the said movie in any cinema/multiplex/ video cinema/touring cinema within the jurisdiction of Gujarat," the notification said.It added that the ban was imposed "in public interest and to maintain law and order situation in the state".While talking to reporters here,Mr Jadeja said the act had a provision wherein the state can ban a movie if it has the potential to dilute the law and order situation and public order."We have learnt that the movie, originally named as 'Padmavati' will be released with a new name 'Padmaavat'. However, people across the country are against the movie, as they feel that history has been distorted. With this notification, the movie will be considered as a non-certified one and will not be screened in the state," said Mr Jadeja.The notification was issued days after the Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced that the ban on the movie will continue despite the change of name.