Samajwadi Party Protests Over ''Irregularities'' In UP Panchayat Polls

The protests were held in 350 tehsils of 75 districts and senior party leaders led them.

The Samajwadi Party on Thursday held protests across Uttar Pradesh over the alleged irregularities in the elections to the posts of the block and district panchayat chiefs.

The opposition has accused the Uttar Pradesh government of misusing its agencies to win the elections, which were marred by violence.

Samajwadi Party (SP) workers protested at tehsil headquarters and submitted a 16-point memorandum addressed to the President to the authorities.

Party's national spokesperson Ashutosh Verma said apart from the irregularities in the polls, they also protested over the price rise, law and order and unemployment.

"Our struggle against the BJP misrule will continue," he said, adding that their protests highlighted "irregularities and misuse of power" by the state government in the polls.

