Samajwadi Party Leader Arrested For Running Cybercrime Racket In UP: Cops

Uttar Pradesh Police in a joint operation have arrested three persons, including a Samajwadi Party leader from Mathura, accused of running an alleged cybercrime racket under the guise of a public service centre.

Samajwadi Party leader Munna Malik and two associates Kamaruddin and Ravi have been arrested, according to the police.

SSP Shailesh Kumar Pandey said, "Munna Malik's associate Ravi used to operate a cyber cafe and public service centre, which used to make polymer impressions of the Aadhar card and thumb of the visiting customers and give it to interstate cyber criminals and ration dealers."

"Police had been receiving information for a long time that incidents of fake Aadhaar cards and cyber crimes were being carried out through Jan Seva Kendra. City Kotwali Police and SWAT team took action and arrested SP leader Councilor Munna Malik as well as Kamaruddin. Ravi has been arrested and sent to jail. The police have recovered fake coins, a letter pad, a laptop, 40 copies of Aadhaar cards, about 140 duplicate thumb impressions, two thumb readers, an ATM swipe machine and cash," said Shailesh Kumar Pandey.

They also used these Aadhaar cards to provide fake SIM cards to cyber criminals and to make fake passports.

"A large number of Aadhaar cards have been purchased and they have been used to commit cyber fraud incidents, the police will soon arrest other people associated with this gang," added the police.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

More information awaited.





