Samajwadi Party Encouraged Casteism, Dynasty Politics: Yogi Adityanath

The BJP is going to give employment to youths, said Yogi Adityanath (File)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that "nationalist thinking" is needed for the development of a country.

At a public meeting, Mr Adityanath said, "The Samajwadi Party encouraged casteism and dynasty politics. These cannot ensure the country's development. Nationalist thinking is needed for this purpose."

"Uttar Pradesh is going to become the biggest state in terms of investment. The BJP is going to give employment to youths," he said.

The chief minister also said that his government never differentiated between people when it came to providing them security.

"It is the responsibility of the government take stringent action for the security of the people of the state and law and order," he said.