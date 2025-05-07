How Families Of Pahalgam Victims Reacted To India's Strikes In Pakistan

The launch of 'Operation Sindoor' by the Indian Army in the early hours of Wednesday has brought a sense of justice for the relatives of the Pahalgam terror attack victims. The ghastly terror attack on April 22 had claimed 26 civilian lives. Track live updates on Operation Sindoor.

For the victims of the Pahalgam attack and their families, these strikes at the heart of Pakistan's terror infrastructure has brought joy.

Asvari Jagdale, daughter of Pahalgam victim Santosh Jagdale, couldn't hold back her tears when she came to know about the strikes.

Speaking to ANI, Ms Jagdale said, "We were crying with happiness. (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi has taken revenge, and the way the operation was named, our tears wouldn't stop. Those sisters whose sindoor (symbol of marital status) was erased by these terrorists--India has struck them at nine locations. It feels truly different, and our tears of joy just won't stop."

Sanjay Dwivedi, father of Shubham Dwivedi, another victim, said that Operation Sindoor instilled a sense of faith in the country's government.

"I am continuously watching the news. I salute the Indian army and thank PM Modi for listening to the pain of the country's people. I thank the military for destroying terrorism flourishing in Pakistan. My entire family has been feeling light since we heard this news," the father said.

Manoj Dwivedi, a relative of Mr Dwivedi, said that justice had been finally served to the victims.

"On 22nd April, when our child lost his life, we said that a revolution is going to come in our country. We were sure that PM Modi would take the strictest steps to finish terrorism. I want to thank PM Modi for the real tribute that the Army has given today to our son," the relative said.

Meanwhile, locals in Jammu raised slogans 'Indian Army Zindabad' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', applauding the Indian Army.

"It was very important for the government to give a response to the attack made by Pakistan. We are really thankful to the government and the Indian Army," a local told ANI.

India on Wednesday struck nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. The situation was constantly monitored by PM Modi throughout the night, as per sources. All nine targets were successfully struck, sources further added.

Indian forces selected the targets with the intent of eliminating top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in planning and executing terrorist attacks in India.

In an official statement, the Ministry of Defence said that in the early hours of Wednesday, the Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed.

"Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and method of execution," the statement added.