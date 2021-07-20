Saints Attacked On Suspicion Of Child Lifting In Madhya Pradesh

Locals in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh attacked saints sitting inside their car.

A group of saints were attacked in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh after some people suspected them to be child lifters.

The saints from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan were on their way in a car to Ratlam from Indore when they stopped at Pithampur Sector 1 of Dhar district to seek directions from a boy, the police said.

However, the boy ran away suspecting them to be child kidnappers.

Soon, locals gathered at the spot, surrounded their multi-utility vehicle and started attacking them.

A video of the incident showed several men blocking the way as many recorded videos on their cell phones while others were seen slapping the saints sitting inside the vehicle. The locals could also be heard accusing the saints of being child lifters.

Sadhus attacked in Dhar over suspicion of being child lifters, sadhus lost track enquired about right route from a boy he ran away thinking they will abduct him. Suspecting the sadhus to be child lifters, local residents stopped the MUV and assaulted them @ndtv@ndtvindiapic.twitter.com/9tsA4XVsPB — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) July 19, 2021

The saints were handed over to the police after the assault.

The police said they have started an investigation after they received information and a video of the incident. A case has also been filed against the locals for attacking the saints, the police said.

In February 2020, one farmer had died and five others were severely injured after they were attacked by hundreds of villagers on the suspicion of being child-lifters in Dhar district.