Plane Crash Would Have Sent Wrong Message: Smit Machchhar's Father-In-Law

Smit Machchhar's father-in-law is proud that the pilot saved his passengers' lives by fending off an axe attack from his co-pilot, who was allegedly attempting to crash the flydubai flight. He is also proud of the fact that he saved India from an infamy that could have sparked prejudice against Indian pilots in the future.

"Had the plane crashed, it would have sent a wrong message to the world that the plane crashed under an Indian pilot's stewardship. Hence, Smit has done great work for society, the state and the country. We are all very proud of him," said Jaysukh Jogi, the pilot's father-in-law.

Machchhar was attacked with an axe by his co-pilot mid-flight inside the cockpit. The plane plummeted amid the fight. Showing commendable presence of mind, inner strength and courage, the injured pilot fought off the man and opened the cockpit door. A group of passengers then overpowered the co-pilot, and off-duty pilots landed the plane.

He also reminisced about the time when they first learned about his son-in-law's heroics.

"We were very shocked. Later, when the news started coming, we started to relax. But there was so much tension all night. We couldn't sleep all night. They were not even letting us talk to them. So we were very tense. My daughter, Sonal, was also in a lot of tension. Then PM Narendra Modi spoke to Sonal. Then we relaxed a bit. Then we met him," he said.

Also read: 'He Got Some Inner Strength': Captain Smit Machchhar's Father On His Heroics

Varsha Jogi, Smit's mother-in-law, described the hero pilot as an emotional person who takes good care of his family.

"Behaviour-wise, he is very emotional; he cares for everyone, especially his parents, children and Sonal. He got emotional because PM Modi called him. He has come out of this difficult situation; he hasn't met his kids, so he is very emotional," she said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke with the hero pilot and praised his courage, patience, and presence of mind. "You sustained such a severe injury and were fighting for your life. Yet, even then, you did not care for your life; you cared for the lives of all the passengers," he said.

The pilot told the Prime Minister that even when injured, he could feel that the plane had been plummeting. He also said that he recited the Hanuman Chalisa during his fight and that his heroic act of opening the door saved the lives of 174 people.

Also read: PM Modi's Big "Salute" To Smit Machchhar's Parents, Praise For His Wife

Smit's father-in-law said that the fact that the plane didn't crash despite the Omani pilot's attack was nothing short of a miracle.

"There was a moment when five other people helped him. It is a miracle; it can never happen. I have seen many people's videos; they all say that it is a miracle. He opened the cockpit door. He opened the door, and all the people who worked together saved everyone's lives. God saved everyone," he said.

"It was a matter of minutes. Everything was over in three minutes. But by the grace of God, everyone was saved. I am proud that everything went well," he added.