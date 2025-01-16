Saif Ali Khan Stabbed Six Times, Two Are Deep, One Near Spine: Hospital

Bollywood Actor Saif Ali Khan, stabbed by an unidentified person at 2 am, is currently hospitalised at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. The actor has six stabs, out of which two are deep, said Dr Niraj Uttamani from the Lilavati Hospital.

In an official statement, Dr Niraj Uttamani, Chief Operating Officer of Lilavati Hospital said that Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by an unidentified person at his Bandra home and was brought in at 3:30 am.

Dr Uttamani said that Mr Khan has six stab wounds and two are deep. "Of this one is close to the spine. He is being operated upon by a team of doctors led by Neurosurgeon Dr Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Dr Leena Jain and Anaesthesiologist Dr Nisha Gandhi."

While the neurosurgery is over, the plastic surgeon is still repairing the wounds. "Saif is out of danger. We will give a report in an hour," said Dr Uttamani.

Mr Khan's team has issued a statement, confirming that there was an attempted burglary and the actor is undergoing surgery.

The statement read: "There was an attempted burglary at Mr Saif Ali Khan's residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing a surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter. We will keep you updated on the situation."

As per the initial investigation, an intruder barged into Mr Khan's Mumbai house at the Satguru Sharan building, while he was asleep. A fight broke out between the two - actor and burglar - following which the latter stabbed the actor and fled the crime scene.

An FIR has been registered against an intruder at the Bandra Police Station.

According to the sources, the Police have taken three employees, working at Mr Khan's house, for interrogation. An employee working at Mr Khan's house was also injured in the incident.

The Mumbai Crime Branch has been entrusted with the responsibility of parallel investigation. Seven teams have been formed to search for the suspect.

While one team is scanning the CCTV footage, the other will leave Mumbai, and three other teams have left for different areas of Mumbai.

