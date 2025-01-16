"If Celebrities Not Safe, Who Is?" Team Uddhav After Saif Ali Khan Stabbed

The life-threatening attack on actor Saif Ali Khan at his Mumbai home during a burglary attempt last night has triggered a political attack on the Devendra Fadnavis government, with Opposition parties in Maharashtra questioning the Maximum City's law and order situation.

The 54-year-old actor suffered at least four stab injuries after a burglar broke into his home and attacked him. The attacker managed to escape and is yet to be identified. Mr Khan is currently being treated at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital.

Priyanka Chaturvedi, Rajya Sabha MP from Shiv Sena (UBT), asked "if celebrities are not safe, who in Mumbai is".

"What a shame that Mumbai sees another high-profile attempt on life, the attack on Saif Ali Khan yet again raises questions on Mumbai Police and the Home Minister. This is after a series of incidents that show there is a deliberate attempt to undermine Mumbai by targeting big names," she said on X.

Ms Chaturvedi also brought up the attack that killed veteran politician Baba Siddique and the firing outside actor Salman Khan's home.

"Baba Siddique ji's family is still awaiting justice after his shocking murder. Salman Khan forced to live in a bulletproof house. Now it is Saif Ali Khan All in Bandra. An area which has the highest concentration of celebrities, which is supposed to have adequate security. If celebrities are not safe then who in Mumbai is? Wishing Saif Ali Khan a speedy recovery," Ms Chaturvedi said.

Clyde Crasto, the spokesperson for the Sharad Pawar-led NCP camp, said if high-profile people such as Saif Ali Khan can be attacked in their homes, questions arise about the safety of common citizens.

"Attack on Saif Ali Khan is a cause for concern because if such high profile people with levels of security can be attacked in their homes, then what could happen to common citizens? Fear of law seems to be at a low in Maharashtra due to leniencies in the past couple of years," he said on X.

Congress MP Varsha Gaekwad said she was "extremely shocked at this brazen attack". "What is going on in Mumbai? That this happens in Bandra in a what is known as a safe neighbourhood, is what is most concerning. What security can the common man then expect?" she said in a post on X.

"Day in and day out we hear of gun violence, robberies, stabbing incidents in Mumbai and MMR and the government has no answers. We need answers," she added.

Amid the criticism, BJP MLA Ram Kadam said the police would investigate the incident and no one will be spared. "According to Police, a man entered the actor's house with the intention of robbery, and in a scuffle with the man the actor suffered injuries. The Police will investigate the incident and no one will be spared. Police are responsible to ensure such an incident does not repeat," he said in a video message.

The actor's team has requested patience from the media and fans. "There was an attempted burglary at Mr Saif Ali Khan's residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing a surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter We will keep you updated on the situation," he said.

The hospital has said in a statement that the actor has suffered six stab injuries and two of them are deep. One of the injuries is close to his spine and a team of doctors is operating upon him.