How Did Saif Ali Khan's Attacker Enter Building? What Cops Suspect

Nearly 12 hours after the life-threatening attack on actor Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra home, Mumbai police have identified a suspect, sources have said. The suspect entered the premises of the actor's home from the adjacent building after scaling the wall in between, sources in the crime branch said. The police also suspect that one of Mr Khan's house helps knew the attacker and gave him entry into the house. This help is now being questioned as Mumbai Police tries to get to the bottom of the shocking attack on the 54-year-old actor in one of the poshest areas of the Maximum City.

The actor has suffered six stab injuries, one of them near his spine, and has been operated upon at Lilavati Hospital. He is reportedly out of danger.

Mumbai Police, left red-faced after the shock attack on the actor during a burglary attempt, has said they are investigating the incident. "An unidentified person intruded in the residence of Actor Saif Ali Khan. The actor and the intruder had a scuffle. The actor is injured and is being treated. Investigation is going on," police said.

CCTV cameras at Saif Ali Khan's home did not capture anyone entering the premises within two hours before the attack, meaning that whoever attacked the actor had entered the building earlier and had been waiting to strike. Police are scanning CCTV footage to identify the attacker, who fled after stabbing the actor.

The Opposition has hit out at the Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra, questioning the law and order situation of the Maximum City if even celebrities are not safe.

Targeting the state government on Mumbai's law and order situation, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "What a shame that Mumbai sees another high-profile attempt on life, the attack on Saif Ali Khan yet again raises questions on Mumbai Police and the Home Minister. This is after a series of incidents that show there is a deliberate attempt to undermine Mumbai by targeting big names."

Ms Chaturvedi also brought up the attack that killed veteran politician Baba Siddique and the firing outside actor Salman Khan's home.

"Baba Siddique ji's family is still awaiting justice after his shocking murder. Salman Khan forced to live in a bulletproof house. Now it is Saif Ali Khan All in Bandra. An area which has the highest concentration of celebrities, which is supposed to have adequate security. If celebrities are not safe then who in Mumbai is? Wishing Saif Ali Khan a speedy recovery," Ms Chaturvedi said.

Actor Pooja Bhatt has strongly responded to the attack on her colleague.

Taking to social media platform X, the 52-year-old actor posted multiple tweets, demanding more police presence in Bandra. She tagged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, his deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar and minister Ashish Shelar drawing their attention to the issue.

"Can this lawlessness please be curbed @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice. We need more Police presence in Bandra. The city and especially the queen of the subburbs, have never felt so unsafe before," Ms Bhatt said. "Law & Order. We have laws.. what about order?" she added.