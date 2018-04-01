Sachin Tendulkar Donates Entire Rajya Sabha Salary. PM's Office Responds In his past six years as Rajya Sabha MP, Mr Tendulkar has drawn nearly Rs 90 lakh in salaries and other monthly allowances.

Sachin Tendulkar has attended only 7.3% sessions since he was made a Rajya Sabha member since 2012.



In his past six years as Rajya Sabha MP, Mr Tendulkar has drawn nearly Rs 90 lakh in salaries and other monthly allowances.



The PMO has appreciated the gesture by Mr Tendulkar. "Prime Minister acknowledges this thoughtful gesture and conveys his gratitude. These contributions will be of immense help in providing assistance to the persons in distress."



The former cricketer has

Sachin Tendulkar has donated nearly Rs 90 lakh in salaries to PM's relief fund. The former cricketer, however, has made good utilisation of



According to data released by Mr Tendulkar's office, he has claimed to have sanctioned 185 projects across the country with Rs 7.4 crore out of his allocated Rs 30 crore being used for educational and related structural development, including building and renovation of classrooms.



Mr Tendulkar also adopted two villages under the Sansad Gram Adarsh Gram Yojana Scheme, including Puttam Raju Kandriga in Andhra Pradesh and Donja in Maharashtra.



(with inputs from PTI)



