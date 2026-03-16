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Rajya Sabha Polls LIVE Updates: Polling for the biennial elections to 37 Rajya Sabha seats will be held today. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), voting will take place from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm., and counting of votes will start at 5:00 pm. 

The Commission has set a detailed schedule to ensure smooth voting across states.

Here Are The Rajya Sabha Elections LIVE Updates:
 

Mar 16, 2026 08:23 (IST)
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Rajya Sabha Elections LIVE: Seats Across 10 States Up For Election

Elections are being held to fill 37 seats of the Rajya Sabha across 10 states. These include:

  • Maharashtra: 7 seats
  • Tamil Nadu: 6 seats
  • Bihar: 5 seats
  • West Bengal: 5 seats
  • Odisha: 4 seats
  • Assam: 3 seats
  • Telangana: 2 seats
  • Chhattisgarh: 2 seats
  • Haryana: 2 seats
  • Himachal Pradesh: 1 seat

Mar 16, 2026 08:22 (IST)
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Rajya Sabha Elections LIVE: Key Leaders Completing Their Terms

The Election Commission announced the schedule for the biennial polls earlier on February 18 to fill the vacancies. Several prominent members of the Upper House are set to complete their terms in April. They include:

  • Union Ministers Ramnath Thakur and Ramdas Athawale
  • Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh
  • NCP-SP leader Sharad Pawar
  • RLM leader Upendra Kushwaha
  • Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi
  • AIADMK's M Thambidurai
  • DMK's Tiruchi Siva

Mar 16, 2026 08:22 (IST)
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Rajya Sabha Elections LIVE: Voting Guidelines By Election Commission

The ECI has instructed that only integrated violet sketch pens, supplied by the Returning Officer, are allowed to mark preferences on ballot papers. No other pen can be used during voting. The Commission will also appoint observers to closely supervise the polling process and ensure free and fair elections.

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