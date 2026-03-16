Rajya Sabha Polls LIVE Updates: Polling for the biennial elections to 37 Rajya Sabha seats will be held today. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), voting will take place from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm., and counting of votes will start at 5:00 pm.

The Commission has set a detailed schedule to ensure smooth voting across states.

Here Are The Rajya Sabha Elections LIVE Updates:

