Congress Suspends 5 MLAs Who Cross-Voted In Haryana Rajya Sabha Polls

The Congress on Thursday suspended all five Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) who had cross-voted during the recent Rajya Sabha elections in Haryana. The state Congress chief, Rao Narendra Singh, issued the order against Shaili Chaudhary, Renu Bala, Sardar Jarnail Singh, Mohammad Ilyas, and Mohammad Israil, after finding them guilty of anti-party activities.

These MLAs cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha elections for two seats on March 16. The party's Disciplinary Committee had issued show-cause notices to the MLAs. Only two of the five MLAs appeared before the panel to submit their response.

After considering their response, the party's high command decided to suspend them from the Congress's primary membership, effective immediately.

Singh clarified that this action was taken based on the recommendations of the State Disciplinary Committee and with the subsequent approval of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) President, Mallikarjun Kharge.

He said the MLAs demonstrated grave indiscipline by voting against the party's authorised candidate. He said discipline is paramount within the party. He further added that this decision serves as a clear message to all leaders and party workers that strict action will be taken against any activity that contravenes the party's collective decisions.

Reacting to the development, Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that the party arrived at this decision after carefully considering all aspects of the situation. He, however, clarified that the anti-defection law would not be invoked against them unless they violated the party line.

Congress MLA Jarnail Singh called the action against him unilateral. He said he should have been summoned for a personal hearing after he submitted his explanation to the party panel.

He stated that he intends to engage in a dialogue with the top leadership to determine whether they are willing to hear his explanation. His next course of action, he added, would be decided after consulting with the constituents of his assembly constituency.

Bharatiya Janata Party's Sanjay Bhatia and the Congress's Karamvir Boudh were elected to the upper House of Parliament.