Saamana Editorial Alleges Large-Scale Electoral Fraud, Questions Election Commission's Neutrality

Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece Saamana on Monday published a strongly worded editorial alleging that the Election Commission of India (ECI) acted in collusion with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, resulting in large-scale electoral malpractice.

The editorial claims that current Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar's appointment was politically influenced. It states that Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has presented evidence suggesting coordinated "vote theft" in 50-55 constituencies, with the BJP benefiting from halted vote counts, postal ballot irregularities, and manipulation in the final counting rounds.

According to the piece, "at least 25 constituencies saw opposition candidates in the lead until the last stages of counting, after which BJP candidates were declared winners." Specific examples cited include Jaipur Rural, where Congress candidate Murari Lal Meena was allegedly ahead until the final round, and Mumbai North West, where Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Amol Kirtikar reportedly lost under similar circumstances.

The editorial also accuses the Election Commission of destroying electronic voting data for over 25 seats where the BJP's victory margin was 35,000 votes or less, and highlights alleged voter list anomalies in Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Bihar. In Karnataka's Mahadevapura Assembly segment, the piece claims one lakh bogus votes were cast, with some voters allegedly casting ballots multiple times across states. In Bihar, it points to instances where hundreds of voters were registered under the same address, including 269 voters listed at "House No. 27" in Muzaffarpur and 247 at "House No. 3" in Jamui.

Rahul Gandhi is quoted as demanding the last ten years of electronic voter rolls and complete election videography, asserting that refusal to provide these would amount to a "crime."

The Election Commission has been issuing rebuttals to Rahul Gandhi's claims, calling them false and misleading. The poll body has demanded Mr Gandhi submit a signed declaration under Rule 20(3)(b) of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, with details of alleged ineligible voters or issue a public apology.

The BJP too has dismissed Mr Gandhi's campaign as a political stunt.

The Saamana piece concludes with a warning of potential public backlash, stating that widespread anger over the alleged irregularities could erupt into protests against the Election Commission.