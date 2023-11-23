S Sreesanth Charged In Rs 18.7 Lakh Cheating Case By Kerala Man

S Sreesanth has been named as the third accused in the case. (File Photo)

The police have registered a cheating case against cricketer S Sreesanth and two others based on a complaint filed by a man in north Kerala's Kannur district.

The complainant, hailing from Choonda, alleged that the accused, Rajiv Kumar and Venkatesh Kini, took Rs 18.70 lakh on various dates starting April 25, 2019, by claiming that they would build a sports academy in Kollur, Karnataka, in which cricketer Sreesanth is a partner.

In his complaint, Sareesh Gopalan said he invested the money after being offered the opportunity to become a partner in the academy.

Sreesanth and the two others have been charged under IPC Section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property).

Sreesanth has been named as the third accused in the case.



