S Jaishankar Inaugurates 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' Ahead Of Independence Day

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke at the event organised by ICCR ahead of Independence Day.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar inaugurated ''Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'' on Friday ahead of India's 75th Independence Day, organised by the Indian Council for Cultural Relation (ICCR) in Delhi.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Jaishankar said, "Inaugurated @iccr_hq#AmritMahotsav Gala Performance. A fitting celebration of a historic milestone. 75th year as a free nation is the starting point to envision where we will be on our centenary."

Inaugurated @iccr_hq's #AmritMahotsav Gala Performance. A fitting celebration of a historic milestone.



75th year as a free nation is the starting point to envision where we will be on our centenary. pic.twitter.com/yhWg7t8wwl — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 13, 2021

Speaking on the occasion the Minister said, "We would be marking a historic milestone (on Aug 15). This is certainly a moment for celebration, but equally one for introspection & renewed resolve."

He also praised the performances of the participants during the event.

The ICCR organised the event as part of ''Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'' to commemorate 75 years of Independence.

ICCR aims to strengthen cultural relations, mutual understanding and promote cultural exchanges with other countries and people.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)