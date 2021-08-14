Independence Day 2021: Traffic Restrictions In Place On Sunday, But Delhi Metro To Run

Independence Day 2021: Local city buses will be affected by the curbs until 10 am on Sunday. (File)

The movement of vehicles will either remain suspended or restricted on select routes in Delhi, in view of the Independence Day celebration at the Red Fort on Sunday. Delhi Police issued an advisory on Thursday, announcing the traffic curbs.

The Delhi Metro said parking facilities at the metro stations will not be available from Saturday morning till 2 pm on August 15. However, the metro train services will continue to run, a senior Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official said.

"Parking facilities will not be available at the Delhi Metro stations from 6 am on Saturday i.e, August 14, 2021 till 2 pm on Sunday i.e, August 15, 2021 in view of the security measures adopted on the occasion of Independence Day," the DMRC said in a statement

However, the Metro train services will continue to run.

The Delhi police carried out a full dress rehearsal yesterday and roads in and around the Red Fort, from where the Prime Minister will address the nation on Sunday, were inaccessible from 4 am-10 am. However, authorised vehicles were allowed to access the routes.



Commercial Vehicles

There will also be restrictions on the movement of commercial vehicles. Interstate buses will also not be allowed between Maharana Pratap (Kashmere Gate) ISBT and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT during the same period.

Also, local city buses, including those run by the Delhi Transport Corporation, will also be affected by the curbs until 10 am.

Signages And Alternative Routes

The Delhi police said adequate informative signages will be displayed to guide vehicles destined for Red Fort at all major junctions. Vehicles destined for other major places in the city like railway stations, hospitals, etc will be directed towards alternative routes that will remain free of restrictions. There will be no restriction for JPN Hospital. However, those heading to Kasturba Hospital should take Ajmeri Gate-Ajmeri Bazar-Chowk Hauz Quazi-Chawri Bazar-Chowk barshabullah-Urdu Bazar.