It is widely believed that villages are cleaner than cities. The factors often cited are lower population density, less industrial activity and more open spaces. But a study led by IIT-Delhi and University of California, Berkley, has broken the popular notion, noting that levels of fine particulate pollution at rural sites routinely exceeds those at urban sites by about 20 per cent. The study, published in the journal PNAS, studied a network of 49 monitoring sites in rural areas around national capital Delhi.

The study is based on data from July 2024 to November 2024. It found that PM2.5, the fine particulate matter that is 30 times smaller than the width of an average human air, was higher in rural sites than those at urban centres during every month.

"Our findings run contrary to the general societal perception that Indian cities are pollution hotspots relative to rural areas," the research team wrote in PNAS.

The 49 monitoring sites tracked air pollution data along a 160-km transect in villages and small urban areas around Delhi and compared it with the pollution levels in the national capital.

Researchers found that smog concentrations increased sharply around mid-October and November.

In these five months, the average morning PM2.5 level in rural areas was 301 mg per cubic metres as against 252 mg per cubic metres at urban sites, the study showed. In the evening, villages recorded 263 mg per cubic metres of PM2.5 as against 210 mg per cubic metres in the city area.

The sources of pollution identified by the study include vehicular traffic, construction, and commercial sources. It also said that stubble burning contributes to seasonal deterioration in the air quality in Delhi and areas around it.

It, however, doesn't explain the unusually high pollution levels in the rural areas, said the study.

The pollution in rural areas recorded sharp increase between 5 am and 8 am and again between 5 pm and 8 pm. Pollution levels remain similar around midday in both rural and urban areas when atmospheric dilution was strongest.

The rise in rural pollution was due to local combustion activities, including biomass burning for cooking. Local industries like brick kilns also contribute to the pollution - an example is Loni, which is situated just 30 km from Delhi.