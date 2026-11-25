Delhi recorded its coldest morning of the season on Wednesday, with the minimum temperature settling at 10 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature at Safdarjung, the city's base weather station, was 1.3 degrees below the season's normal, while it dropped by 1.2 degrees compared to the previous day.

Air quality in Delhi remained in the poor category, with four monitoring stations recording 'very poor' readings, even as the city's average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 224.

The total number of weather stations active at 9.05 am was 56 out of the total 59 in the city.

Other parts of the city also recorded relatively low temperatures. Lodhi Road recorded a minimum of 10.1 degrees Celsius, followed by Ayanagar at 10.4 degrees, Palam at 11 degrees and the Ridge at 11.7 degrees.

The minimum temperature at Palam remained unchanged from Tuesday, while Lodhi Road recorded a drop of 0.6 degrees. The Ridge saw a fall of 0.3 degrees, while Ayanagar recorded a marginal rise of 0.2 degrees.

No rainfall was recorded at any of the five weather stations during the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as 'good', 51 and 100 as 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 as 'moderate', 201 and 300 as 'poor', 301 and 400 as 'very poor', and 401 and 500 as 'severe'.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted shallow fog for the day, and the maximum temperature is likely to touch 25 degrees Celsius.

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