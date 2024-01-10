RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Gets Formal Invitation For Ram Temple Consecration

Consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple will be organised in Ayodhya on January 22

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat received a formal invite to the January 22 consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday and said it was his "good fortune" to be a part of such a grand occasion.

Ram Temple construction committee chairperson Nripendra Misra and VHP working president Alok Kumar met Bhagwat here and extended the invite.

The RSS chief said there is great enthusiasm in every village and household over the opening of the Ram temple.

"It is a matter of immense good fortune that I have got the opportunity to be present there on such a grand occasion. This is an occasion to solidify the dignity and purity of this country," he said.

"After so many years we have rebuilt the symbol of India's self and we have done that on the basis of our righteous efforts," he said.

"It's in a way a declaration to the entire world that India has stood on its own and will now move forward for prosperity and peace in the entire world," he said.

Mr Bhagwat said he felt that it was a blessing to have got the opportunity to attend the consecration ceremony.

"...through this, we have found the direction that should be ours, which we were trying to find for many decades," he said.

The consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple will be organised in Ayodhya on January 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and thousands of seers from across the country have been invited for the ceremony.

Ahead of the event, the volunteers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its affiliates, including the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), have been reaching out to people across the country and inviting them to join the consecration ceremony by offering prayers at temples in their neighbourhoods.

RSS workers embarked on a nationwide door-to-door public outreach programme across the country on January 1.

At a three-day meeting of its national executive at Bhuj in Gujarat's Kutch district in November last year, the RSS had discussed the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and its plans to make the event a "grand success".

