Rs 3,48,69,621 Cash, 1 Kg Silver, 32 Grams Gold Donated At Karnataka Temple

A total of Rs 3,48,69,621 in cash, 32 grams of gold and 1.24 kg of silver have been donated at a temple in Karnataka's Raichur.

A video has gone viral showing over a hundred priests counting the donations at the Raghavendra Swamy Mutt.

The offerings were made over 30 days as lakhs of devotees visited the temple to celebrate the birth anniversary of Raghavendra Swamy, a revered 16th-century saint.

Last year, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, and his wife, Akshata Murty, also visited the Raghavendra Swamy Mutt in Bengaluru.

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and Rajya Sabha member Sudha Murthy accompanied their daughter and son-in-law at the mutt.

The family was seen performing the aarti at the temple.