Watch: UK Ex-PM Rishi Sunak, Wife Akshata Murty Offer Prayers In Bengaluru

Rishi Sunak has been vocal about his Indian roots and his religious beliefs

Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, and his wife, Akshata Murty, visited the Raghavendra Swamy Mutt in Bengaluru with his in-laws.

Infosys co-founder Narayan Murthy and philanthropist Sudha Murthy accompanied their daughter and son-in-law at the mutt. The family joined the aarti.

Earlier this year, Akshata Murty and her daughters Anoushka and Krishna visited the mutt with her parents.

Rishi Sunak, who became the first British Prime Minister of Hindu origin, has ancestral roots in India. Last year, he visited the Akshardham Temple in Delhi with his wife before attending the G20 Summit. During their time at the temple, they performed puja and abhishek (the ritual pouring of water on the deity's idol) and interacted with the swamis.

He was born and raised in Southampton, England, but his appointment as the first prime minister of colour has been cheered by Indians who see him as a son of the soil.

Mr Sunak has been vocal about his Indian roots and his religious beliefs. "I am hugely proud of my Indian roots and my connections to India...being a proud Hindu means I will always have a connection to India and the people of India," said Mr Sunak.

As Prime Minister, Mr Sunak attended a Ram Katha at Cambridge University on India's Independence Day, he proclaimed that he was there "not as a Prime Minister but as a Hindu".

In 2022, he was elected as the Leader of the Conservative Party, becoming the Prime Minister, replacing Liz Truss who had a short 45-day stint in the office.

The Conservatives were ousted by the Labour Party led by Keir Starmer, ending their 14-year drought. The Conservatives, also known as Tories, won just 121 seats, while the Labour secured 412 in the House of Commons.