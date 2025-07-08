Goldman Sachs Hires Former UK PM Rishi Sunak As Senior Adviser

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said Rishi Sunak, the former UK prime minister, has rejoined the firm as a senior adviser.

Sunak, who served as prime minister from October 2022 to July 2024, will work with leaders across New York-based Goldman to advise clients globally on a range of topics, "sharing his unique perspectives and insights on the macroeconomic and geopolitical landscape," Chief Executive Officer David Solomon said in a statement Tuesday.

Before his time as prime minister, Sunak was chancellor of the exchequer from February 2020 to July 2022, and previously served as chief secretary to the Treasury and parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government. He started his career in politics as a Member of Parliament in 2015.

After leading the Conservative Party to its worst-ever defeat in last year's general election, Sunak still serves as an MP for the constituency of Richmond and Northallerton in northern England. During the election campaign, he vowed to remain an MP for the full duration of the next Parliament, regardless of the outcome of the vote. His successor, Labour's Keir Starmer, can call the next general election as late as mid-2029.

Sunak worked at Goldman first as a summer intern in investment banking, in 2000, and then as an analyst, from 2001 to 2004. He later co-founded an investment firm working with companies internationally.

