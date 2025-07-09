Advertisement

"Work 70 Hours A Week": Rishi Sunak's New Job At Goldman Sachs Triggers Meme Fest

Rishi Sunak is married to Akshata Murty, daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
"Work 70 Hours A Week": Rishi Sunak's New Job At Goldman Sachs Triggers Meme Fest
Sunak began his career at Goldman before entering politics.
  • Rishi Sunak has rejoined Goldman Sachs as a senior adviser after his premiership
  • He will provide insights on macroeconomic and geopolitical issues to global clients
  • Social media mocked Sunak’s new role, referencing his father-in-law’s 70-hour work week advice
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has returned to his old stomping grounds at Goldman Sachs as a senior adviser. The investment bank announced that Sunak, who led the UK from October 2022 to July 2024, will offer global clients insights on "macroeconomic and geopolitical issues."

Sunak began his career at Goldman before entering politics. He is married to Akshata Murty, daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, who has time and again advocated a 70-hour work week to boost productivity.

That controversial remark is now being thrown back at Sunak, with social media users mocking his new Wall Street role.

A user on X wrote, "Rishi Sunak has joined Goldman Sachs to complete the quota of 70 hours of work per week."

Another wrote, "When your father-in-law forces you to work 70 hours a week."

Someone joked with a meme of a film character putting on a tie with a dead expression. "Rishi Sunak's first day at Goldman Sachs," the caption read.

A user took a jibe at Sunak, saying, "Rishi Sunak didn't join Infosys? Narayan Murthy's work hours deterred him?"

Another wrote, "Sunak picked up another job because as a politician he had no scope to put in 100 hrs/week as mandated by [father-in-law] NRN Murthy."

The Conservative Party suffered a historic defeat at the hands of the Labour Party in last year's general election. Despite losing the top job, Rishi Sunak has committed to serving a complete term as Richmond and Northallerton MP. Under UK law, his successor, Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer, can wait until mid-2029 to call the next general election.

Rishi Sunak's career began at Goldman Sachs, where he interned in investment banking in 2000 before becoming an analyst from 2001 to 2004. He later co-founded a global investment firm, working with companies across international markets.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Rishi Sunak, Goldman Sachs, 70 Hours
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com