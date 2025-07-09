"Work 70 Hours A Week": Rishi Sunak's New Job At Goldman Sachs Triggers Meme Fest

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has returned to his old stomping grounds at Goldman Sachs as a senior adviser. The investment bank announced that Sunak, who led the UK from October 2022 to July 2024, will offer global clients insights on "macroeconomic and geopolitical issues."

Sunak began his career at Goldman before entering politics. He is married to Akshata Murty, daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, who has time and again advocated a 70-hour work week to boost productivity.

That controversial remark is now being thrown back at Sunak, with social media users mocking his new Wall Street role.

A user on X wrote, "Rishi Sunak has joined Goldman Sachs to complete the quota of 70 hours of work per week."

Rishi Sunak has joined Goldman Sachs to complete the quota of 70 hours of work per week. — Aditya Singh (@Aditya_Singh_45) July 9, 2025

Another wrote, "When your father-in-law forces you to work 70 hours a week."

When your father-in-law forces you to work 70hrs as week. — Sanyam Dogra (@sdlord07) July 8, 2025

Someone joked with a meme of a film character putting on a tie with a dead expression. "Rishi Sunak's first day at Goldman Sachs," the caption read.

Rishi sunak first day at goldman sachs pic.twitter.com/V6GCn9p5Fl — SwatKat???? (@swatic12) July 9, 2025

A user took a jibe at Sunak, saying, "Rishi Sunak didn't join Infosys? Narayan Murthy's work hours deterred him?"

Rishi Sunak didn't join Infosys?

Narayan Murthy work hours deterred him? pic.twitter.com/iU4F8bmYZu — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) July 9, 2025

Another wrote, "Sunak picked up another job because as a politician he had no scope to put in 100 hrs/week as mandated by [father-in-law] NRN Murthy."

Sunak picked up another job because as a politician he had no scope to put in 100 hrs/week as mandated by Sasurji NRN Murthy ????????????#Desi #worklifebalance pic.twitter.com/Nocao0j5zT — S4E5 (@BlackMirrorMonk) July 9, 2025

The Conservative Party suffered a historic defeat at the hands of the Labour Party in last year's general election. Despite losing the top job, Rishi Sunak has committed to serving a complete term as Richmond and Northallerton MP. Under UK law, his successor, Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer, can wait until mid-2029 to call the next general election.

Rishi Sunak's career began at Goldman Sachs, where he interned in investment banking in 2000 before becoming an analyst from 2001 to 2004. He later co-founded a global investment firm, working with companies across international markets.