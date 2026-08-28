Road Built 3 Months Ago For Rs 18 Crore Caves In, Truck Gets Stuck

A road built for Rs 18 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana has developed a massive crater barely three months after its construction, raising questions over the quality of the work.

The 15.5-km Sarani-Urse-Aina road in Maharashtra's Dahanu has reportedly caved in, leaving a hole more than 10 feet deep in the middle of the road. The crater became so large that even a truck belonging to the contractor reportedly got partially stuck inside it.

The road was constructed by Jijau Construction Company of Vikramgad. Residents have alleged that poor-quality materials and substandard construction work led to the road giving way within just three months.

Residents claim they had repeatedly complained about the quality of the construction while the work was underway, but the authorities allegedly ignored their concerns.

The sudden collapse of the newly built road has triggered anger among locals, who are demanding a probe into the construction work and strict action against those found responsible, including the contractor and officials concerned.

With Inputs From Manoj Satvi