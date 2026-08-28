"Will Beat Them": Raj Thackeray's Son Warns Cab Drivers Over Marathi

Upping the ante on the Marathi mandate, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Amit Thackeray has warned that auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers who insist on speaking only in Hindi will be beaten up.

MNS leader's reaction came after the Maharashtra government on Thursday gave auto-rickshaw, taxi and cab drivers one year to learn functional Marathi. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that representatives of drivers' organisations had sought more time, saying that people of different ages and educational backgrounds work in the sector.

Amit Thackeray, who is the son of MNS chief Raj Thackeray, said his party would take action if complaints were received about auto-rickshaw drivers speaking in Hindi or behaving rudely with passengers.

"If it comes to our notice that an auto-rickshaw driver is speaking in Hindi or behaving rudely, then we will beat them. If you trouble people, you will get beaten up. Don't tell people that they have to speak UP's language or that they have to speak Hindi. We will speak in Marathi. You understand that much," he said.

Thackeray also targeted Fadnavis over the decision to grant a one-year extension to learn functional Marathi, alleging that political considerations related to the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections were being prioritised over the Marathi language.

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"Give them a 10-year extension. Give them a 15-year extension. We have understood how much affection you have for the Marathi language and for our state," he said.

"You go to Gujarat, Punjab or the South--everywhere there is an attachment to one's own language. Now, because the UP elections are coming, you are giving a one-year extension," Thackeray added.

The one-year extension came amid a legal challenge to the state government's Marathi mandate for the auto and taxi driver. Four cab drivers have challenged the order in the Bombay High Court.

The Maharashtra government had made practical knowledge of Marathi mandatory for commercial passenger vehicle drivers, including auto-rickshaw, taxi and app-based cab drivers, from August 12.

Under the amended rules, drivers who fail to demonstrate a working knowledge of Marathi could face suspension of their driving licence authorisation for three months. Repeated violations could lead to permanent cancellation of their permits.

The petition in the high court has argued that the requirement violates their fundamental rights under Articles 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution and is beyond the scope of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, which does not prescribe any language requirement for driving licences.