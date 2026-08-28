"10 Wrong Answers": WhatsApp Chats Reveal Maharashtra Paper Leak Details

New revelations have emerged in the probe into the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Drug Inspector exam paper leak case.

The probe has revealed that the main accused, Rituja Patil, was advised by the MPSC officials who had leaked the question paper to her to "intentionally" give wrong answers to at least 10 questions to avoid suspicion.

WhatsApp chats between the accused, accessed by investigators, have revealed details of the alleged paper leak.

The accused feared that a "perfect score would raise suspicion" and thus instructed the candidate to answer 10 questions incorrectly.

Investigators have further stated that 77 out of the 294 questions leaked by the accused matched the exam paper.

The exam was conducted on March 22, and Rituja Patil allegedly got the paper two days in advance, on March 20. She secured the seventh rank.

The Mumbai Crime Branch investigation has revealed that Rituja Patil had initially asked her boyfriend for money to purchase the question paper.

According to the Crime Branch, she had asked her boyfriend, Gaurav Patil (alias Lokesh), to arrange Rs 5 lakh before the test to bribe MPSC officials for the question paper.

However, Gaurav refused to provide the money, citing financial constraints.

Rituja then asked her father, Amrit Patil, for the money. Amrit Patil, who is a teacher by profession, gave his daughter Rs 5 lakh to obtain the question paper, the probe has revealed.

The deal for the question paper was allegedly struck at a flat in Nashik.

According to the police, the Rs 5 lakh bribe was handed over to a coaching centre operator, Pravin Patil, and a middleman from Nandurbar.

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Pravin then allegedly contacted MPSC officials Gopal Marathe, Vishweshwar Nakate and Abhijit Lendve to obtain the question paper.

The entire paper leak case was exposed due to a relationship breakdown between Rituja Patil and Gaurav Patil.

Police said Rituja and Gaurav broke up after the exam. Gaurav, according to the probe, feared that after securing a government job, Rituja would move on and forget him. Driven by jealousy, Gaurav sent a complaint to the MPSC via email alleging that the exam paper had been leaked.

As the investigation intensified following the complaint, Gaurav attempted to withdraw it, claiming he had been confused.

However, the investigation revealed that Rituja had sent the leaked paper to Gaurav via WhatsApp two days before the exam, as Gaurav's brother was also appearing for the test.

Consequently, the police named the complainant, Gaurav, as a co-accused in the case.

So far, police have arrested a total of six individuals in connection with the case, including Rituja's father Amrut Patil, middleman Pravin Patil, former boyfriend Gaurav Patil and three MPSC employees.

Meanwhile, the prime accused, Rituja Patil, is currently absconding.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has clarified that this was not a case of a "mass paper leak." The paper was leaked to only one individual (Rituja); however, as a precautionary measure, the MPSC has cancelled the entire recruitment process and the examination.

Additionally, a political blame game has erupted over the issue between NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) MLA Rohit Pawar and BJP leaders, with Rohit Pawar preparing for a major protest on September 1.

(With inputs from Ruttik Ganakwar)