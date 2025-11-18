Video: Rohini Acharya vs Journalist On Married Women Visiting Parents' Home

Veteran politician Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Yadav, who made headlines amid the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) family drama after the Bihar poll rout, has slammed a journalist after he said "married daughters must not spend a lot of time at their parents' home".

The 46-year-old has shared a video of a phone call with the senior journalist. She first asks him what he said during an interaction on the developments surrounding the RJD first family. When he replies that she must have heard his remarks, Rohini asks him to repeat them. The journalist says, "Married daughters should stay at their homes."

This draws a sharp response. "Do you keep track of how many times I visit my parents' home? What is a lot of time, according to you? How many hours or days must daughters stay at their parents' homes? You tell me. Do I stay at your home?" Rohini asks.

"You tell this to your daughter, your sister, your mother, and your daughter-in-law. You are not responsible for this daughter. Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi are responsible for this daughter," said Rohini, the second of the Chief Minister couple's nine children.

Rohini, whose voice sounded hoarse in the video, said she stays with her husband and only visits her parents when they call her. "This time, I went because your leader, Tejashwi Yadav, called me."

She also referred to her kidney donation to her father, Lalu Yadav, in 2022. "You know a lot about what married women should and should not do. You say they should not spend much time at their parents' home. You must also ask how a married woman can donate her kidney to her father? Why didn't the son do so?"

When the journalist tries to defuse the situation and says she was angry, Rohini responds, "I am not angry. I am asking a question."

At one point, the journalist says many people would be willing to donate a kidney to Lalu Yadav. His daughter says, "The son ran away, and you are offering a kidney? So many people are dying without kidneys. Please donate in Lalu Yadav's name. Come on. You can't even donate a bottle of blood."

Sharing the video, Rohini posted that those who make wrong remarks about a daughter who donated her kidney should argue with her on an open stage. She dared those claiming to be die-hard supporters of her father to donate a kidney to millions of poor people who need the organ. She started this organ donation drive must start with those who called her kidney "dirty".

Rohini Acharya has made headlines after she accused her brother and RJD leader, Tejashwi Yadav, of blaming her for the party's poor show in the Bihar election and humiliating her after the results. She also alleged that she was told that she donated her "dirty kidney" for a ticket in the Lok Sabha election last year that she lost.

In a Facebook post, she said she had sinned by donating her kidney to save her father instead of focusing on her husband and children. "I didn't look after my family, my three children, didn't take permission from my husband or my in-laws when donating the kidney... I did what I did to save my god, my father, and today it's been called dirty... May none of you ever make a mistake like mine, may no family ever have a daughter like Rohini," her post read.

Rohini has accused Tejashwi's close aides, Rameez Nemat Khan and RJD MP Sanjay Jha, of throwing her out" of the family home. She has also alleged that Tejashwi Yadav showed a slipper at her during an argument.