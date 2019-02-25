Probe Agency Ordered To Provide Copy Of Seized Documents To Robert Vadra

Robert Vadra had said in the application moved by him on Saturday that the ED has been interrogating him based on seized documents

February 25, 2019
Last year, the agency had carried out raids at Robert Vadra's offices at Delhi. (File)


New Delhi: 

A Delhi court on Monday directed the Enforcement Directorate to provide Robert Vadra soft and hard copies of documents seized by it during raids conducted at his offices last year in a money laundering case.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to provide documents to Mr Vadra, facing probe in cases relating to purchase of alleged illegal assets abroad and an alleged land scam in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

Mr Vadra, who is the brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, had said in the application moved by him on Saturday that the ED has been interrogating him based on seized documents and, therefore, their copies should be provided to him.

On December 7 last year, the agency had carried out raids at Mr Vadra's offices at Delhi.

Robert Vadra

