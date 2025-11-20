Probe Agency ED Files Chargesheet Against Robert Vadra In Money Laundering Case

A chargesheet has been filed against businessman Robert Vadra in a money laundering case involving UK-based arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari.

The chargesheet against Vadra, who is the husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, was filed by the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court. The matter will be taken up by the court on December 6.

In July, Vadra had been questioned for five hours by the agency in connection with the case, which concerns two properties at 19, Bryanston Square and Grosvenor Hill Court, and 13 Bourdon Street in London, owned by Bhandari. The ED has contended that these are Vadra's benami properties.

ED sources had told NDTV earlier that while the Bryanston Square property, which was acquired by Bhandari in 2009, the funds for doing so were given by Vadra. They said the property was later renovated on Vadra's directions and the businessman stayed there on multiple occasions when he visited London.

The two London properties are among a few being probed by the ED as "proceeds of crime" under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Bhandari, who is a 61-year-old fugitive arms dealer, is under investigation by multiple agencies, including the ED, CBI, Income Tax Department, and the Delhi Police, for violations ranging from foreign exchange laws to the Official Secrets Act. Indian authorities have sent two extradition requests for Bhandari, both certified by then UK Home Secretary Priti Patel in 2020.

Although he was arrested in the UK, his extradition was blocked earlier this year by the King's Bench Division of the UK High Court, citing potential risks of mistreatment in Indian prisons.